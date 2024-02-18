Ras Al Khaimah: Eight tourists stranded at 3,500 feet on a mountain in Ras Al Khaimah were airlifted to safety, Ras Al Khaimah Police said on Sunday.
Ras Al Khaimah Police’s Air Wing Section carried out the rescue operation. Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Ali Al Shehhi, acting head of the Air Wing Section, said the police operations room received a report stating that eight foreigners were stranded in a mountainous area north of the emirate.
A police helicopter was immediately dispatched to rescue the tourists in cooperation other authorities. All the tourists were in good health, Lt Col Al Shehhi added.
He called on all members of society, including citizens, residents and visitors, to exercise caution when heading to mountainous areas. He urged them to avoid rugged terrain that may pose a threat to their safety.