Oman: Emirati climber rescued after harrowing fall at Jebel Akhdar
Video: Emirati woman rescued after falling off mountain
Dubai: Omani rescue teams from the Civil Defense and Ambulance Department of Al Dakhiliya Governorate have rescued an Emirati woman who had suffered a fall while climbing at the Jebel Akhdar state.
The accident, which occurred earlier yesterday afternoon, triggered a swift response from the local authorities.
Upon reaching the victim, the rescue teams immediately administered emergency medical care at the scene to stabilize her condition.
Following the on-site medical intervention, the injured Emirati woman was airlifted by a helicopter, to Nizwa Hospital for immediate medical attention. Reports indicate that the woman sustained serious injuries due to the fall.
As of now, there is no definitive information available regarding the exact cause behind the woman's fall. The authorities have not released any further details surrounding the event.