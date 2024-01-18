Desert Police Park v2-1705559857152
The wintertime Police Desert Park in Sharjah opens on Friday, January 19. It features various facilities, including a theatre, a heritage village, entertainment village, a sand courts corner. A prayer hall within the park was constructed using recycled materials by inmates at the Correctional and Punitive Institution of Sharjah Police, following a historical architectural style. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command unveiled the fifth edition of the “Police Desert Park” set on January 19, 2024, from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Located in Al Kaheef area of Al Bataah in Sharjah, the event, themed “Together... Time is More Beautiful,” is a significant annual initiative aimed at improving the well-being of police force members, their families, and the broader community.

Facilities

The park features a theatre for hosting security and community events, along with heritage-themed areas like the heritage village, entertainment village, and sand courts corner.

It also includes a restaurant corner that has areas designated for barbecues, as well as a prayer hall with a capacity of up to 100 people.

The prayer hall was constructed using recycled materials by inmates at the Correctional and Punitive Institution of Sharjah Police, following a historical architectural style.

PARK TIMINGS
4pm to 10pm, open daily

Sharjah Police extends invitation to individuals and institutions to explore the desert park, enjoy diverse activities and adventures within the winter desert ambiance of Al Bataah.