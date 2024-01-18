Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command unveiled the fifth edition of the “Police Desert Park” set on January 19, 2024, from 4 pm to 10 pm.
Located in Al Kaheef area of Al Bataah in Sharjah, the event, themed “Together... Time is More Beautiful,” is a significant annual initiative aimed at improving the well-being of police force members, their families, and the broader community.
Facilities
The park features a theatre for hosting security and community events, along with heritage-themed areas like the heritage village, entertainment village, and sand courts corner.
It also includes a restaurant corner that has areas designated for barbecues, as well as a prayer hall with a capacity of up to 100 people.
The prayer hall was constructed using recycled materials by inmates at the Correctional and Punitive Institution of Sharjah Police, following a historical architectural style.
Sharjah Police extends invitation to individuals and institutions to explore the desert park, enjoy diverse activities and adventures within the winter desert ambiance of Al Bataah.