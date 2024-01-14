Four categories

The iconic Sharjah’s Week of the Stars was organized by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) with the participation of 200 players, including 23 international football legends.

In its four categories, the second edition of the Sharjah International Footgolf Championship witnessed the participation of 130 players, all competing in a spirited challenge at the Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club, vying for a combined prize purse of $30,000.

Across the two intense rounds of competition, Nemec exhibited exceptional skill, securing the top spot in the overall standings with an impressive 15 strokes under par. Following closely were Spanish Carlos Calvo in second place, and Serbian Matej Svitek who claimed the third spot with an impressive 11 strokes under par.

Serbians steal the show

Serbian players continued their impressive performance in the second edition, with Lucia Cermakova securing the top spot in the women’s category, finishing two strokes above par.

Cermakova outshone her closest competitor, Japanese Eri Yamashita, who claimed the second position with a score of nine strokes above par, while England’s Sarah White secured the third spot with a total of 12 strokes above par.

Winners of the second edition of the Sharjah International Footgolf Championship with officials. Serbian Josef Nemec clinched the title with an impressive 15 strokes under par. Image Credit: Supplied

Outstanding score

In the men’s competition, Italian Alberto Alvaro emerged victorious with a total of two strokes above par. Meanwhile, in the Masters category for participants over 55, Denmark’s Stein Tengs Amestad claimed the title with an outstanding score of eight strokes under par.

Footgolf, a sport that ingeniously blends the world’s two most popular games, involves players skilfully using their feet to shoot the ball towards holes, akin to the traditional sport of golf. In this unique fusion, victory is determined by calculating the number of strokes a player requires to successfully navigate the ball into the designated holes.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, expressed his delight over the overwhelming participation of players in the second edition of the Sharjah International Footgolf Championship. “The bustling week of events saw the enthusiastic involvement of international football legends from around the globe, garnering significant engagement and support from the public.”

‘Night of the Stars’

Earlier, an elite group of 23 football legends, showcasing their prowess in the round witch, treated fans to a memorable display during the “Night of the Stars.”