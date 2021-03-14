Dubai: Two Dubai brothers got a pleasant surprise early Saturday morning when some of the eggs they had bought weeks ago hatched into chicks.
Leo, 12, and Karl, 11, heard cheeping at around 4am at their Dubai home and were “absolutely overjoyed” to find four newly-hatched chicks, said their mom Wendy Allcorn.
Well looked after
The brothers, who are from the UK, had bought a dozen eggs from a Dubai shop a few weeks ago and wanted to hatch them. Allcorn purchased an incubator and the brothers cared for the eggs, waiting for the day when the eggs would hatch. The brothers would at times put the eggs on a light on the incubator and see the progress taking shape inside the eggs. On Saturday morning, four had hatched and more are expected soon.
‘It worked’
“They’re both very science-focused boys so they wanted to see the whole cycle of the 21 days, how the embryo forms, etc. It has worked and they’re very happy boys this [Saturday] morning,” Allcorn, who is from Wales, said. The duo will keep the chicks for a few weeks and then take them to a family friend’s farm in Ras Al Khaimah, where the chicks can “live on and roam freely every day”, she added.
Best gift ever
Saturday’s hatching was especially joyful as it was Karl’s birthday (he is now 11). “He said it was the absolute best birthday present he could have.”