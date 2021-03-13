1 of 14
Ayutthaya, Thailand: Thailand held a fruit banquet for dozens of elephants in the ancient capital Ayutthaya on Saturday, continuing an annual event which has been a big draw for foreign tourists in the hope they will return soon and revive the key tourism industry.
A child stands in front of elephants during Thailand's national elephant day celebration in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand.
The feast marks the country's Elephant Day, celebrating elephants as a source of national pride and cultural identity for Thailand throughout its history, used for labour, transport and in battlefield triumphs by warriors and kings.
"We, the elephant people, are hoping that the government will open up the country (soon) to welcome foreign tourists in order for them to bring in income so that we can pay for the elephant food and compensation for their handlers," said Ittipan Kharwlamai, General Manager of the Royal Elephant Kraal and Village, an elephant camp, located north of Bangkok.
Young mahouts play with elephants in the Chao Phraya River after the celebrations of Thailand's National Elephant Day in the ancient city of Ayutthaya, Thailand.
"We hope that tourists will help us and all 3,800 (domesticated) elephants to survive," he said.
Mahouts bring their elephants dressed to commemorate National Elephant Day for a festive breakfast of various fruits and vegetables at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village in Ayutthaya.
A Buddhist monk feeds an elephant during a festive breakfast of various fruits and vegetables to mark National Elephant Day at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village in Ayutthaya.
The tourism-reliant country has yet to lift a travel ban imposed last April to curb the outbreak, keeping most foreign travellers and investors away.
An elephant reaches for a watermelon during a festive breakfast of various fruits and vegetables to mark National Elephant Day at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village in Ayutthaya.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy suffered its deepest slump in over two decades last year, when the number of foreign visitors plunged 83% from nearly 40 million in 2019.
Buddhist monks walk past elephants during an event to mark National Elephant Day at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village in Ayutthaya.
A woman poses for photos in front of elephants during a ceremony to mark National Elephant Day at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village in Ayutthaya.
A Buddhist monk feeds an elephant during a festive breakfast of various fruits and vegetables to mark National Elephant Day at the Elephant Royal Kraal Village in Ayutthaya.
