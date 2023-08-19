Dubai: Two British curriculum schools with the capacity of more than6,400 seats have opened registration for new students in Dubai for the academic year starting in September this year.
The GEMS Metropole School — Al Waha (MTW) with a capacity of 3,450 students is set to open its new campus on August 28. The school will follow British curriculum, offering a wide range of GCSE and A-level courses for students as well as exciting BTEC pathways including one focusing on electrical automotive manufacturing.
Jeremy Hallum, Principal of MTW said students’ will learn to have a key focus on taking guardianship of the planet we live in as showcase their entrepreneurial talent with development of leadership abilities being a major focus.
“The school offers a number of facilities including two outdoor swimming pools, two sports halls, and a Bio Dome,” said Hallum, an Oxford University graduate. MTW is located in the heart of Al Waha in Dubailand.
School tours
Hallum said school tours at MTW started in July following completion of construction and the upgrading of facilities. “The interest shown by the community has been exceptional with new families lining up for school tours available on request throughout the summer and beyond.”
He said the enrollments have been surpassing early targets. “It is encouraged that families act fast to secure the remaining spots.”
The second phase of development is expected to take the capacity of students’ enrollment to 4,500.
Second school
The Glendale International School in Oud Metha is also opening its doors on August 28 August 2023. The British curriculum school opens with a capacity for 3,000 students. The new school is an initiative of Singapore-based Global Schools Foundation (GSF), which has presence in 10 countries with over 35 campuses, and boasts more than 450 international awards in both educational and organisational excellence from world’s leading award bodies.