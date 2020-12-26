Ajman: Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) is organising two fireworks displays at midnight on December 31 to welcome New Year 2021.
The fireworks will be launched from two locations: one at Ajman Corniche which is opposite to Ajman Saray, and another next to the Oberoi Beach Resort at Al Zorah. It will be a five-minute display and people can enjoy the Al Zorah fireworks at Marina 1.
ATDD director-general Saleh Mohammad Al Geziry said: “The emirate’s residents and guests are looking forward to Ajman’s New Year celebrations, which will benefit the emirate’s economic sectors in general and tourism and hospitality in particular. Ajman hotels usually experience high occupancy rates during the festive season in light of the diverse options and tourism events and activities for visitors and guests.”
Imad Al Dana, CEO of Al Zorah Development Company, said: “We are delighted to organise these fireworks on New Year’s Eve that will light up Ajman’s sky. We at Al Zorah Development Company continue to enhance the Emirate’s tourism sector and highlight its vibrancy and unique offering for the emirate’s visitors.”