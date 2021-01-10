Dubai: EWINGS, managing operator of Mahzooz, saw two winners take home Dh500,000 each in Saturday’s live draw. Both winners matched five out of six numbers. Additionally, 156 winners took home Dh1,000 each, while Dh35 went to 2,806 participants. The total prize money won in the draw was Dh1,254,210.
The winning numbers were 3, 11, 23, 25, 34 and 44.
The first prize winner of Dh50 million still remains unclaimed, and, as usual, participants will have another shot at it in the draw this coming Saturday.
This week
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, participants can enter the draw by purchasing an Al Emarat bottle of water on the mahzooz.ae website. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s partners to hydrate those in need.
The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday January 16 at 9:00pm UAE time. Mahzooz is inclusive to all eligible participants, with the entry price set at Dh35.