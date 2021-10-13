Sharjah: Two Asian men died and a third was seriously injured in an accident involving three trucks in the jurisdiction of the Hamriyah Comprehensive Police Station.
The accident occurred on Al Hamiryah Road on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred due to lack of attention and insufficent distance between the three trucks, one of which caught fire.
Firefighters from Umm Al Quwain rushed to the site and put out the blaze.
Colonel Ali Al Jallaf, Head of the Hamriyah Comprehensive Police Station in Sharjah Police, said the Operations Room received a report at 3am stating that there had been a collision between three trucks off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.
The police and the National Ambulance rushed to the site.
While two people were killed, the seriously injured was transferred to hospital.