Two employees at a testing facility have been arrested for falsifying COVID-19 test results in the UAE. Photo for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: AFP/archive
Abu Dhabi: Two employees at a testing facility have been arrested for falsifying COVID-19 test results, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Diaster Prosecution announced on Tuesday.

The two accused falsified the results, exploiting their positions, in exchange for money.

According to details, the accused had previously saved images of COVID-19 negative samples in the database, pertaining to other uninfected individuals, and used these to falsify reports for those wanting to enter Abu Dhabi.Abu Dhabi has had entry restrictions in place since May, and anybody wanting to enter the emirate must demonstrate being COVID-19 negative.