Dubai: Inspection teams from Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy, alongside Dubai Municipality, served closure orders on two sports establishments and fined six others over the weekend for their failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures and guidelines.
The sports establishments were fined for their failure to maintain the mandatory safe distance as well as non-compliance with the face mask rule and other precautionary measures, while the two closure orders were served for repeat offences. Eight other establishments escaped with a warning following inspection of sports facilities across Dubai.
The council, meanwhile, has urged all clubs, academies, and sports and training centres in Dubai not to relax and continue complying with all the protocols and safety guidelines, which have been drawn up in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and other relevant authorities.
Follow the rules
The facilities, among other things, have been instructed to make sure they maintain the hygiene and sanitisation requirements as mandated by authorities, which includes maintaining a regular cleaning regime, and ensuring the safe distancing rule is respected at all times. The facilities have also been instructed to follow all the other safety protocols and guidelines like wearing masks, providing sanitisers, etc.
The regulations also require facilities to display public announcements, and awareness signage in highly visible areas. They must also maintain adequate records of their members, including names, telephone numbers and visit dates.