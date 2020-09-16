Dubai: Airlines have clarified rules to ensure the COVID-19 RT-PCR test report being carried by passengers from India to the UAE are valid.
It is mandatory for passengers from India to the UAE to test negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR test taken a maximum of 96 hours before their flight departure time. The mandatory 96-hour time frame begins from the time the swab or sample was collected for test.
Air India Express, in its latest blog post, stated that the negative COVID-19 RT-PCR medical test result should only be taken from laboratories approved by the Indian Council for Medical Research or Pure Health or Micro Health.
“The test result should be issued, duly signed and stamped in the original letterhead the testing lab. The test result should not be handwritten or have corrections. Kindly note that photocopies of the results will NOT be accepted.”
The airline also clarified that True NAT and CB-NAAT methodologies for COVID-19 testing are not accepted. “Only nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swab test analysed by Real-Time RT-PCR (Open System) is accepted,” it clarified.
Rules for UAE carriers
Meanwhile, UAE airlines Emirates and Etihad have also stated that the passengers must bring printed test results. “Bring an official, printed certificate to check-in — SMS and digital certificates are not accepted. Without a printed negative test certificate, you will not be accepted on the flight,” stated Emirates.
Etihad stated: “Remember to print your test results and keep them with you throughout your trip — you will be required to present your result for validation at check-in.”
Children under the age of 12 and passengers who have a moderate or severe disability are exempt from this test.