A Cebu Pacific aircraft Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has extended validity of travel fund up to two years for passengers flying Dubai-Manila routes, the airline announced on Wednesday.

“Starting today (July 22), the travel fund will be valid for two (2) years. This can be used to book flights up to 12 months ahead, for as long as the transaction is made before expiration,” said Cebu Pacific, adding: “Potentially, this means that customers can use their travel funds and fly in 2023.”

The airline explained the travel fund or virtual wallet is equivalent to the full cost of the ticket. It is an option that passengers can take if the flight was cancelled, or if they wish to forego travel plans.

Previously, CEB’s travel fund was valid only for one year, during which time, a passenger must use it to book a flight or pay for other services, including excess baggage.

CEB said: “For customers with existing travel funds, the two-year validity will be applied retroactively, or from the date the fund was created.”

Unlimited rebooking

CEB also announced their customers can now avail of unlimited rebooking of their flights, without paying any rebooking or change fees.

“Those who wish to forego travel plans or book new flights can rebook their flights as many times as possible. This will allow CEB customers to better manage their plans, depending on the changes in travel restrictions or frequency of flights,” the airline said in a statement sent to Gulf News.

“Those who made bookings from July 22 until November 30, 2020 can avail of this service, with a minimal fare difference that may apply depending on the travel date chosen,” it added.

Options for passengers with cancelled flights

Meanwhile, passengers whose flights have been cancelled can avail of the following options:

1) Unlimited rebooking of flights within three months from the original travel date at no cost, with fees or fare difference waived;

2) Avail of a full refund