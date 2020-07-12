Abu Dhabi: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s newest national airline announced Sunday that it will base two state-of-the-art brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft in Abu Dhabi and start six highly anticipated routes from Abu Dhabi on 1 October 2020.
The six destinations include Kutaisi, Odesa, Alexandria, Athens, Larnaca, and Yerevan. Tickets are already on sale on http://wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the venture between the Hungarian low-cost airline and Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, became the UAE’s sixth national carrier earlier last month.
Sunday’s announcement will add an annual capacity of 350,000 seats to the UAE capital. As already announced four additional ultra-modern Airbus A321neo aircraft will be allocated in the first six months of operations. The route network planned on these aircraft will be announced in due course.