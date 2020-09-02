Dubai: Travellers passing through Dubai International Airport Terminal 3 can use smart gates by scanning their passports, an official said on Wednesday.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai started operating the smart gates at the airport as part of UAE’s precautionary measures to curb COVID-19.
Major General Mohammad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, said that departing passengers can enjoy using the smart gates at the airport in a step to enhance the traveller’s confidence in Dubai.
“The restart of the smart gates helps to facilitate and simplifies the travel procedures, as the smart gates are considered to be the safest way to travel in light of the current conditionsof the fight against the COVID-19,” Maj Gen Al Marri said in a statement.
Best practices
He pointed out that the GDRFA Dubai continues to provide the best services for passengers through Dubai ports according to precautionary and security measures to ensure the safety of the passengers and the department’s employees.
“Dubai Airports have been witnessing an increase in the number of passengers since the easing of travel restrictions. It is a new phase of tourism activity amid the government support and stands testimony to the tourism infrastructure in the emirate.”
During an exclusive interview with Gulf News, GDRFA-Dubai said that Dubai Airport has witnessed a dramatic increase in travellers as the emirate reopened its doors to tourists on July 7, as every day, the airport has more than 20,000 travellers.
“Dubai Airports is a leading international airport worldwide, due to the services provided, that attract the latest smart technology and distinguished facilities to enhance the smart passenger experience,” Maj Gen Al Marri added.