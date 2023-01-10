Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police on Tuesday posted a video on their social media platform to remind motorists of the penalties for driving with expired licence plates.
Ras Al Khaimah Police have a smart camera that detects expired licence plates on the road, as shown in the video.
Vehicle licence plates and insurance must be renewed 40 days before of the expiration date. Failure to renew it will result in a fine of Dh500 and four black points.
Police explained that after the first fine is paid, the motorists have 14 days to renew the registration. If the registration is still not renewed, another fine will be imposed. If 90 days have passed and the licence plate of the vehicle has not been renewed, the vehicle will be impounded for seven days.