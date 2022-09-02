Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against making sudden stops in the middle of the road in order to avoid serious traffic accidents.
The practice is extremely risky, and can lead to serious traffic accidents.
Video demo
In a video released by the Police to demonstrate the risks, a sedan can be seen stopping in the middle of the road, with the driver opening the door to most likely retrieve an item that had fallen out behind the vehicle. Within a matter of seconds, a van collides hard into the stopped car, then skids to hit another car and bus parked on the shoulder. Meanwhile, the vehicle that had made the sudden stop is left battered and smoking on the other side of the busy road.
Seek nearest exit
Instead of making sudden stops, motorists must head to the nearest exit if they need to make an unplanned stop, the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate said.
The video clip was released by the Police as part of its Your Comment safety initiative, in which video clips are shared on social media to demonstrate the risks of various driving behaviours. The Police also aims to encourage discussion on the correct road etiquettes.