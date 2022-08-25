The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police, has announced the start of enforcing fines on violations of bicycles and electric bikes regulation for individuals use in Abu Dhabi.

The two authorities stated that the goal is to implement the highest standards of security and safety, promote positive behaviours and adhere to the provisions of the regulation for a safe society.

The ITC confirmed that the new regulation on the usages of bicycles and electric bikes, is part of ITC’s efforts that are implemented alongside the relevant strategic stakeholders, aiming at diversifying transport means and establishing an integrated and sustainable transport system that improves the quality of services available to members of the community, and supports the ITC’s inclinations towards environment-friendly transport means in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The ITC also stated that bicycle and electric bikes are one of the “first and last mile” services that links public bus stations, shopping malls, services and residential areas, promotes integration in the transport network, and enables community members to reach their destinations quickly and at a very low cost.

Fines for non-compliance of the rule

The regulation on the usage of bicycles and electric bikes in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi sets out the amount of fines for non-compliance with its provisions. These fines include an amount that varies between Dh200 to Dh500 for each the following: failure to adhere to the safety instructions and standards, or violations related to riding bicycles in prohibited roads and areas.