UAE traffic alert: Roadworks near DXB terminals to cause delays this weekend

Motorists are urged to stay alert and drive with caution in the affected area
Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has issued a traffic advisory for passengers travelling to terminal 1 and Terminal 3 between September 5th and 7th. Road works in the vicinity of the airport are set to cause lane closures, potentially impacting traffic flow and leading to unexpected delays.
Motorists heading to DXB's terminals 1 and 3 during this period are advised to allow for extra travel time. Alternatively, passengers can opt to use the Dubai Metro, which offers a convenient and efficient way to reach the terminals and avoid potential road congestion.
Passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly to ensure a smooth and timely arrival at the airport.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox