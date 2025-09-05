GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Roadworks near DXB terminals to cause delays this weekend

Motorists are urged to stay alert and drive with caution in the affected area

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
UAE traffic alert: Roadworks near DXB terminals to cause delays this weekend
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has issued a traffic advisory for passengers travelling to terminal 1 and Terminal 3 between September 5th and 7th. Road works in the vicinity of the airport are set to cause lane closures, potentially impacting traffic flow and leading to unexpected delays.

Motorists heading to DXB's terminals 1 and 3 during this period are advised to allow for extra travel time. Alternatively, passengers can opt to use the Dubai Metro, which offers a convenient and efficient way to reach the terminals and avoid potential road congestion.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly to ensure a smooth and timely arrival at the airport.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The current trials of the new security machinery have been "very successful," Griffiths told Gulf News.

All about new liquid, laptop rules at Dubai Airports

41m ago3m read
From Smart Gates to Metro travel, discover key tips to move efficiently through Dubai International Airport during busy August travel.

Back to school rush at DXB – Here’s how to avoid it

4m read
DXB gears up for back-to-school travel rush

DXB gears up for back-to-school travel rush

1m read
Avoid delays at DXB by knowing Dubai Airport’s hand luggage rules. Learn about banned items, liquid limits, power bank policies, and medication requirements.

What items are banned in Dubai airport hand luggage?

3m read