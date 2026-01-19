The gridlock, which intensified during the post-work rush today, has caused significant tailbacks on the primary corridors linking Dubai and Sharjah. According to real-time traffic data, the E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road is the worst affected, with multiple incidents reported near Beirut Street in Muhaisnah and further north in Sharjah’s Mughaider Suburb.

Dubai: Commuters across the Dubai and Sharjah are facing a difficult Monday evening as a string of traffic accidents and heavy congestion have brought key arterial roads to almost a virtual standstill.

The traditional pressure points for Sharjah-bound commuters—Al Ittihad Road and the Dubai stretch of Sheikh Rashid Road—are currently showing 'deep red' on navigation maps, with journey times significantly higher than usual.

Across the border in Sharjah, traffic has slowed to a crawl on Maleha Street in the Al Badee Suburb following an incident there. Further inland, Al Dhaid Road is witnessing unusually high volumes, adding to the pressure on the inter-city network.

In Dubai, the disruption is widespread. Motorists on Al Khail Road are experiencing heavy delays along the Al Jadaf stretch, while slow-moving traffic is also hampering travel through Zaa'beel First. Significant bottlenecks have also formed on Sheikh Rashid Road in Al Jafaliya, complicating the route for those heading toward the city's central districts.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

