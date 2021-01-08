Abu Dhabi: The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has announced reopening of airspace and resuming of air traffic between the UAE and the State of Qatar as of Saturday, January 9th, following the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration, which includes an agreement for permanent solidarity.
The GCAA said that it will resume scheduled and unscheduled flights between the two countries, in coordination with the civil aviation authorities and national carriers in the UAE.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that the UAE would reopen its land, sea and air borders with Qatar as of January 9, 2021.
According to Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the UAE will end all measures taken against Qatar as per the statement issued on June 5, 2017, following the signing of the “AlUla Declaration”.
“AlUla Declaration”, which features a permanent solidarity agreement, is considered a Gulf and Arab achievement that strengthens the unity and cohesion of the Gulf, Arab and Islamic countries.
Belhoul said the UAE will reopen all land, sea and air ports for incoming and outgoing movement, and the relevant authorities in the country have been instructed to implement this decision as of January 9.
He added that the UAE will work together with Qatar to end all other pending issues through bilateral talks.
-with inputs from WAM