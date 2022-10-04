Dubai: The UAE Public Prosecution on Tuesday warned all motorists against driving under the influence, even if they have a medical prescription.
In a social media post, the Public Prosecution said driving a vehicle on a public road under the influence of drugs with a prescription does not exempt motorists from criminal responsibility.
According to Article 49, Clause 6, of the Federal Law No. 21 of 1995 concerning traffic, and the amendments thereof, whoever drives or attempts to drive a vehicle on road while being under the influence of alcoholic drinks or narcotic substances and the like shall be sentenced to imprisonment and/or fined a monetary penalty of not less than Dh20,000.
The awareness-raising social media post comes as part of the Public Prosecution’s continuous efforts to promote legal culture among members of the community and increase their awareness about the latest legislation in the country.