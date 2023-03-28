Ras Al Khaimah/Sharjah: Police in Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah have issued notices alerting motorists that the KhorFakkan-Dafta Road in Ras Al Khaimah has been closed in both directions due to the falling rocks after the rains.
The area affected is currently being assessed by competent teams. Police urged all member of public to use alternative roads and follow signs of the road closure.
Sharjah Police said that part of Khorfakkan Road from Dafta Bridge to Washah Square has been closed due to falling rocks, and road users must use alternative routes of Al Dhaid Road and Maliha Road.
The force said that they are working with the Roads and Transport Authority and Ras Al Khaimah Police.
The authority apologised for any inconvenience to road users and is working to reopen the road soon.