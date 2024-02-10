The 42nd Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive – the Tilal Swaihan Experience is here! Participants are ready to conquer the dunes of Tilal Swaihan, a desert with a wide landscape and panoramic views. Follow the updates here:
A glimpse of the beautiful sand dunes of Tilal Swaihan
Dune bashing begins
Marshals in action
It's flag off time
‘It’s a family event’
A DJ in action
CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News greets participants
Freebies at Karcher stall
Breakfast time
An event manager explains the meal plans
Gulf News supplement is distributed
Food distribution arrangements
Pulsating atmosphere at the campsite
Early preparations
Families make early registration
Marshals ready to tackle the dunes
The mood is set!
Marshals check-in
Team Gulf News ready, waiting for participants
Option for an easy route
The Gulf News Fun Drive this time is a 142 km route and has been designed as a loop. The start and finish of the Drive is the same location as the Tilal Swaihan camp site.
The route - designed by John Spiller with a long history of planning desert rallies – promises to bring thrill and adventure to all. Newbies on the desert have the option to take on an easy route and quench their adventure on the Tilal Swaihan dunes.
Seasoned off-roaders can put their prowess to test on the Tilal Swaihan desert in the ‘extra fun’ section designed by Spiller which is bound to set the adrenaline pumping.
Where is Tilal Swaihan?
Tilal Swaihan, approximately 70 kms from Al Ain, is a tourist destination and recreational campsite that blends local resources and UAE’s rich culture with world-class amenities and attractions.
Participants registered must download the Fun Drive Tracker App. The App allows participants to follow their route as well as follow the route set by John Spiller. Emergency calling number is available on the app as well. A control room with senior marshals are manning the entire route via a digital map. Help from marshals is available at any given time.
The campsite will be ready to welcome participants and their families at any point in time. Participants can head back to the camp anytime where several activations are set up. The evening will see an entertainment lined up along with a sumptuous buffet dinner.
- With inputs from Anjana Kumar, Senior Reporter; Irish Eden R. Belleza, Senior Visual Editor; Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor; Ahmed Ramzan, Senior Visual Journalist; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor; Anas Thacharpadikkal, Senior Visual Journalist; Clint Egbert, Senior Visual Journalist
