fundrive 2024
A Tank SUV lead the pack. The Gulf News Fun Drive is a 142 km route and has been designed as a loop. The start and finish of the Drive is the same location as the Tilal Swaihan camp site. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/!Gulf News

The 42nd Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive – the Tilal Swaihan Experience is here! Participants are ready to conquer the dunes of Tilal Swaihan, a desert with a wide landscape and panoramic views.  Follow the updates here: 


A glimpse of the beautiful sand dunes of Tilal Swaihan


Dune bashing begins

Dune bashing at the Gufl News Fun Drive. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani /Gulf News
A Tank SUV lead the pack. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/!Gulf News
Marshals in action


It's flag off time

And it’s a go for the 42nd Gulf News Fun Drive. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
And it’s a go for the 42nd Gulf News Fun Drive. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
‘It’s a family event’


A DJ in action


CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Gulf News greets participants

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO and Editor-in-Chief, with Hamdan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan (centre) and participants. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani

Freebies at Karcher stall


Breakfast time

Participants having breakfast. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Breakfast at Gulf News overnighter fundrive Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Breakfast at Gulf News overnighter fundrive Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Breakfast at Gulf News overnighter fundrive Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
An event manager explains the meal plans


Gulf News supplement is distributed


Food distribution arrangements


Pulsating atmosphere at the campsite


Early preparations


Families make early registration

Fun Drive 2024 registration and breakfast
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Marshals ready to tackle the dunes


The mood is set!


Marshals check-in

Fun Drive 2024 registration and breakfast
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Marshals getting ready early in the morning at the camp site.
Marshals getting ready early in the morning at the camp site. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Team Gulf News ready, waiting for participants

Option for an easy route

The Gulf News Fun Drive this time is a 142 km route and has been designed as a loop. The start and finish of the Drive is the same location as the Tilal Swaihan camp site.

The route - designed by John Spiller with a long history of planning desert rallies – promises to bring thrill and adventure to all. Newbies on the desert have the option to take on an easy route and quench their adventure on the Tilal Swaihan dunes.

Seasoned off-roaders can put their prowess to test on the Tilal Swaihan desert in the ‘extra fun’ section designed by Spiller which is bound to set the adrenaline pumping.

Where is Tilal Swaihan?

Tilal Swaihan, approximately 70 kms from Al Ain, is a tourist destination and recreational campsite that blends local resources and UAE’s rich culture with world-class amenities and attractions.

Participants registered must download the Fun Drive Tracker App. The App allows participants to follow their route as well as follow the route set by John Spiller. Emergency calling number is available on the app as well. A control room with senior marshals are manning the entire route via a digital map. Help from marshals is available at any given time.

The campsite will be ready to welcome participants and their families at any point in time. Participants can head back to the camp anytime where several activations are set up. The evening will see an entertainment lined up along with a sumptuous buffet dinner.

- With inputs from Anjana Kumar, Senior Reporter; Irish Eden R. Belleza, Senior Visual Editor; Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor; Ahmed Ramzan, Senior Visual Journalist; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor; Anas Thacharpadikkal, Senior Visual Journalist; Clint Egbert, Senior Visual Journalist

