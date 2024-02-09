Dubai: For those looking to a relaxing evening after a long day out in the desert, Roshanara Sait has plenty of entertainment lined up.

After more than 25 years at the Gulf News Fun Drive, first looking after safety and now entertainment, Sait has seen it all.

In the early days with the Emirates Motor Sports Federation, her role was technical – taking care of the safety aspects at the Fun Drive.

But after she set up her own company 15 years ago, Sait has been providing entertainment to the desert drivers who just want to take a break.

“At the end of the first evening, everyone comes back to the campsite. After a good day out, they just want to relax.

“There is an array of entertainment planned for all ages. Music – DJ and recorded – belly dancers and Tanoura dancers will keep all at the campsite entertained from 6pm till midnight.

“I have no doubt the participants will be able to experience some of the best entertainment on offer in town.

“I feel it is the best off-road family event in the region because it gives one a feel of everything – fabulous off-road driving in the desert, seeing places never seen before in a controlled environment.

“The route is always spectacular and there are marshals everywhere. So if you want to explore the desert in a safe way, there is no event other than the Fun Drive.

“I come back for the Fun Drive every year because it is so well organised. Credit for this goes to Naheed Patel, who is meticulous about what she does.”

The Fun Drive is also a time to make friends, among the marshals and those who take part. Sait remembers many of them and keeps in touch, looking forward to meeting more friends every year.

But one of her early memories of the Fun Drive is of how she fell ill in the desert and was taken to the city for medical help.