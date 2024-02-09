1 of 16
A rider negotiates the route's twists and turns during the Gulf News Fin Drive in 1986.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
2 of 16
Vehicles queue up at a checkpoint, on January 6, 1989.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
3 of 16
Musicians add local flavour to the 1990 edition that began at Jebel Ali Hotel and finished at Hatta Fort Grand Hotel.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
4 of 16
Participants take a breather during the 1992 edition.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
5 of 16
Gulf News Fun Drive 1992.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
6 of 16
Adventurers listen to instructions before the start of the 1997 event, outside the Gulf News office.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
7 of 16
A convoy line-up for the Gulf News Fun Drive 1997 at the camp in Dubai.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
8 of 16
A convoy of SUVs rolls down a dirt trail, kicking up dust, on December 15, 1999.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
9 of 16
Volunteers clear the signboards and other leftovers of Gulf News Fun Drive in the Dubai desert.
Image Credit:
10 of 16
Participants and organisers enjoy dinner at the overnight camp during the event in 2002.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
11 of 16
Participants relax on the sand during a Fun Drive event.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
12 of 16
A car powers through the sand, expertly driven by specialist off-road driver
Zahed Dalati during the 2011 edition.
Image Credit:
13 of 16
People enjoy camel rides at another edition.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
14 of 16
Participants at the 39th edition of Gulf News Overnighter Fun Drive 2020 enroute Tilal Swaihan in the Al Ain region.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archive
15 of 16
Participants enjoy the dunes enroute Moreeb dune in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archive
16 of 16
Participants at Gulf News Fun Drive at Tilal Swaihan on March 5, 2022.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archive