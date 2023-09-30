Abu Dhabi: The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police today announced a ban on the entry of trucks, heavy vehicles, and buses transporting workers to Abu Dhabi Island in conjunction with the upcoming Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023).
The ban, effective from 6am to 12pm on Monday (October 2), applies to several major entrances including Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Sheikh Khalifa Bridge, Musaffah Bridge, and Maqta Bridge.
Exempt vehicles
Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at the Central Operations Sector, said public cleaning vehicles and logistical support vehicles are exempt from this restriction. He added that this move aims to facilitate smoother traffic flow during ADIPEC.
To enforce this decision, traffic patrols will be increased on all roads and control will be enhanced through the use of smart systems. Brig Al Balushi urged all drivers to cooperate by complying with traffic laws, thereby contributing to efforts to ensure traffic safety during this period.