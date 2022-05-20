Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced a competition on Thursday that will reward the most frequent marine transport commuters in the emirate.
“RTA will conduct weekly draws for the most frequent marine transport riders. Winners will be rewarded with admission tickets to La Perle (an immersive show of artistic performances and technology) at Al Habtoor City,” said Mohammed Abu Baker Al Hashimi, Director of Marine Transport, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
“The initiative, which is in collaboration with Al Habtoor City will be launched this June and will continue for three months. We thank Al Habtoor Group for supporting this initiative to encourage commuters to use RTA’s marine transport means namely the ferry, the water bus and the water taxi,” he added.
Safe and enjoyable
“Marine transport is part of RTA’s core services. Riders enjoy the picturesque views and the iconic landmarks of the city during their journeys in Dubai, besides the smooth and enjoyable rides,” Al Hashimi continued.
He added: “RTA’s marine transport [means] are fitted with safety and security features, There are also designated spaces for people of determination as well as accessibility for bikes and scooters to encourage flexible mobility.”