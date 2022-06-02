A delegation from the Sharjah Special Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Council visited the Emirates National School students who were injured in Wednesday’s accident. During their visit to the hospital, the delegation wished the students a speedy recovery and assured them of their health conditions.
On Wednesday morning, two Emirati children had died and three others were injured in a traffic accident occurred on their way to school in Sharjah.
The car they were travelling in was involved in head-on collision. There were seven people in the car. Among them were the driver, five children aged between 5-11 and their nanny.
The injured were all taken to Al Dhaid Hospital by ambulance. Two children were pronounced dead at the hospital. The deceased were aged five and seven.
The other car which was involved in the accident was driven by a woman.
The accident occurred in Al Seiji area of Fujairah when the children were on their way to school. The police operation room received a call around 6.30am reporting the incident. A police patrol and ambulance moved to the accident site immediately. The victims, who were residents of Al Dhaid, were transferred to Al Dhaid hospital around 7.15am.
Funeral prayers were performed for the deceased at the Bin Huweiden mosque in Al Dhaid.
Fujairah Police have launched an investigation into the incident.