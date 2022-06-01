Fujairah: Two Emirati children died in a traffic accident on their way to school in Sharjah emirate on Wednesday morning.
The car they were travelling in was involved in head-on collision. There were seven people in the car. Among them were the driver, five children aged between five-11 and their nanny.
The injured were all taken to Al Dhaid Hospital by ambulance. Two children were pronounced dead at the hospital.
The deceased were aged five and seven.
The other car which involved in the accident was driven by a woman.
The accident occurred in Al Seiji area of Fujairah when the children were on their way to school. The police operation room received a call around 6.30am reporting the incident. A police patrol and ambulance moved to the accident site immediately. The victims, who were residents of Al Dhaid, were transferred to Al Dhaid hospital around 7.15am.
Funeral prayers were performed for the deceased at the Bin Huweiden mosque in Al Dhaid.
Fujairah Police have launched an investigation into the incident.