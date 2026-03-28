SRTA gradually restores services on major routes to Ajman, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain
Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the gradual resumption of intercity bus services as part of efforts to restore normal operations following recent weather conditions.
The authority said the current phase covers the reactivation of several key routes, including Route 112 to Ajman, Route 117 to Abu Dhabi and Route 118 to Al Ain.
Services have also resumed on Route 116 connecting Sharjah with Khorfakkan via Masafi and Fujairah, and Route 611 to Kalba through the same corridor.
In addition, Route 66, which serves public transport within the city of Kalba, has also returned to operation.
The authority said it continues to assess the readiness of remaining routes in preparation for the full restoration of services, stressing that efforts are focused on ensuring service continuity and maintaining passenger safety.
The move comes as authorities across the UAE work to normalise services and infrastructure following unstable weather conditions that affected the country.