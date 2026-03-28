GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Sharjah resumes key intercity bus routes after heavy rain

SRTA gradually restores services on major routes to Ajman, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
SRTA focuses on safety and continuity as more routes prepare to reopen.
SRTA focuses on safety and continuity as more routes prepare to reopen.
Instagram/rta_shj

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has announced the gradual resumption of intercity bus services as part of efforts to restore normal operations following recent weather conditions.

The authority said the current phase covers the reactivation of several key routes, including Route 112 to Ajman, Route 117 to Abu Dhabi and Route 118 to Al Ain.

Services have also resumed on Route 116 connecting Sharjah with Khorfakkan via Masafi and Fujairah, and Route 611 to Kalba through the same corridor.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

In addition, Route 66, which serves public transport within the city of Kalba, has also returned to operation.

 The authority said it continues to assess the readiness of remaining routes in preparation for the full restoration of services, stressing that efforts are focused on ensuring service continuity and maintaining passenger safety.

The move comes as authorities across the UAE work to normalise services and infrastructure following unstable weather conditions that affected the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Eid Al Fitr: Sharjah bus timings, routes and fares

Eid Al Fitr: Sharjah bus timings, routes and fares

2m read
Sharjah Charity inaugurates mosque in Kalba

Sharjah Charity inaugurates mosque in Kalba

2m read
Sharjah sets new truck timings for Ramadan

Sharjah sets new truck timings for Ramadan

2m read
Sharjah rolls out “Masar” for trucks

Sharjah rolls out “Masar” for trucks

2m read