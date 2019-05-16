Payout given annually to owners of old taxi number plates now used by Sharjah RTA

Dubai: Owners of old taxi number plates now used by companies under the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) will be getting their annual multi-million-dirham bonus.

The authority announced on Thursday that an outlay of Dh10 million has been approved to compensate at least 5,000 UAE nationals.

The beneficiaries are owners of old taxi number plates that are now being operated by franchise companies under the SRTA.

The payment is released annually and is in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.