Here's why transport rates to go down by more than half

The Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central. Taxi passengers departing from here will pay 75 per cent less on the flag down rate for 45 days. Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Flyers who will be diverted to the new airport in Jebel Ali due to the upcoming runway repairs at Dubai International will enjoy a huge discount on taxi fares.

The Dubai Taxi Corporation of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday that prices will be slashed by 75 per cent for passengers arriving at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

The price reduction will run for more than a month, from April 16 to May 30, 2019.

The southern runway of DXB will be closed for 45 days during the period, to undergo a full renovation, prompting airlines to divert the departure and arrival of a number of flights to DWC.

“Lifting passengers from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) has become faster and cheaper now. The flag down rate has been reduced by 75 per cent from Dh20 to D5 for passengers using DTC taxis. The step coincides with Dubai International (DXB) Airport’s southern runway upgrading which will last 45 days (16 April-30 May),” said Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Taxi Corporation

Passenger traffic at the new international airport is expected to surge by 700 per cent once the diversion of flights takes effect.

"During this period, passengers’ traffic at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) is expected to rise by as much as 700 per cent,” added Al Ali.

Emirates had said that the repairs will necessitate airlines operating at Dubai International (DXB) to lower their capacity.

“Emirates can confirm that it will be required to reduce its operating schedule by approximately 28 per cent during this time, as single runway operations necessitate capacity cuts,” the company had said.

For flydubai, flights to at least 39 destinations will move from their current base at Dubai International to DWC, to pave way for runway repairs.

The flights that will be operating from DWC during the repairs include those bound for Alexandria, Delhi, Istanbul, Jeddah, Kuwait, Mumbai and Riyadh.

Flydubai said the affected flights will resume their operations at DXB once the runway enhancement project is completed on May 30 next year.