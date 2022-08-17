Dubai: School transport provided by Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) is well prepared for the start of the new academic year 2022-2023, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced on Wednesday.
RTA said: “School buses equipped with the latest technologies are fully ready to run a safe and smooth mobility service to over 24,000 students across Dubai.
“DTC affirmed its keenness as a leading government entity in providing school transport services, to invest its vast experience and capabilities in providing secure and sustainable services in accordance with the highest standards of security, safety and surveillance standards approved in Dubai. Providing such services is intended to meet the requirements of academic institutions as well as the students and parents in the emirate,” RTA added in a statement.
RTA noted improvements have been made to the bus fleet and other school transport services. “DTC is making every effort to boost the confidence of students and parents as well as the educational institutions in its services,” RTA added.
Safety first
DTC school buses are fitted with surveillance cameras and sensors to ensure that no student is left behind on any bus. Buses are also fitted with emergency notification systems synchronised with the control centre, students and GPS bus tracking systems for bus boarding and disembarkation locations of students, and an identification system using RFID technology.
Buses are also fitted with a system for self-extinguishing engine fires. Moreover, all bus drivers and supervisors are subjected to intensive training programmes to ensure safety of students. They are also trained to deliver first aid and other services.