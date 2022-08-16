1 of 7
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman washes the Holy Kabaa on behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the Grand Mosque in the Holy City of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, August 16 2022. On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman led the annual ceremonial washing of the Holy Kaaba on Tuesday early morning.
Image Credit: via REUTERS
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman washes the Holy Kabaa in the Grand Mosque in the Holy City of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince was accompanied by several dignitaries and carried out the ceremony, which is part of the tradition set by Prophet Mohammed.
Upon the arrival at the Grand Mosque, the Crown Prince, accompanied by Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, was received by Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman performs morning prayer as he arrives to wash the Holy Kabaa on behalf of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz in the Grand Mosque in the Holy City of Mecca.
It is customary for the Saudi monarch or his representative to wash the Holy Kaaba from inside.
Towels are used to wipe the walls of the Kaaba. The interior walls are cleansed with a white cloth dipped in rose and musk perfumes.
Zamzam water mixed with rose perfume is splashed on the floor and wiped with bare hands and palm leaves.
