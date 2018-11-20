Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has opened a marine transit station at Deira Waterfront Market, making it easier for customers to access nearby fish, vegetable, meat and dried food markets.
Nazm Faisal, director of Marine Transport at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said: “We have built a marine transport station at Deira Waterfront Market and started the operation of abra service between the Waterfront Market Station and Al Gubaiba Marine Transport Station. The Water Taxi service will be launched later in the area.”
He added: “The new marine station is intended to widen the marine transport network and serve customers of the fish, vegetable, meat and dried food markets.
"The move stems from our belief that marine transport has become key mobility means that caters to the needs of several community segments in Dubai residents.”
“Essam Galadari, director and CEO of Ithra Dubai LLC, the developer of the Waterfront, said: “The Marine Transport at the new Waterfront Market underscores RTA’s keenness to respond effectively to the mobility needs in vital areas in Dubai. The operation of abra service at the Waterfront Market will ensure a smooth traffic flow in the area, given the unique design and diverse shopping potentials of the market which is attracting huge numbers of shoppers.”