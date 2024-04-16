Dubai: After heavy rains, there has been further service disruption on the Red Line of Dubai Metro on Tuesday, this time between UAE Exchange to Dubai Internet City stations.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on its X account that buses will take riders between the affected stretch.
“For #Dubai_Metro Red Line users, RTA informs you that the metro service is disrupted between UAE Exchange to Dubai Internet City station, due to unstable weather conditions, bus service has been provided in the affected stations. We thank you for your cooperation,” the Authority posted.
Earlier in the day, the RTA had announced that metro service was disrupted at the ONPASSIVE station and a bus service was provided for affected commuters.