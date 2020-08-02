RTA fixes August 31 deadline to compete in the 2nd edition of the challenge

RTA has set August 31 deadline to send entries for the Dubai World Self-Driving Challenge. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has fixed August 31 deadline for receiving submissions for the second edition of the Dubai World Self-Driving Transport Challenge 2021.

Participants can win prize money of Dh6.3 million in total. RTA calls on leading companies, start-ups and local academia to send their entries through the website before the deadline.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority launched the second edition of the Challenge in the closing session of the Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport in October 2019 in a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. RTA started receiving entries since March this year.

Second edition theme

“The theme of the second round of the Self-Driving Transport Challenge is ‘Self-driving Logistics Services’ that covers ground transport means and drones among others. The aim is to broaden the scope and fields of application for participating firms,” said Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency and Chair of the Organising Committee of Dubai World Congress and Challenge for Self-Driving Transport.

He urged all leading firms, start-ups and academia to make their submissions as early as possible through the website.

First of its kind in the world

“The success of the inaugural edition was a great impetus for us to continue with this Challenge, the first of its kind worldwide. It illustrates the pioneering drive of our government to transform 25% of total mobility journeys in Dubai into self-driving transit means by 2030,” he noted.

Ahmed Bahrozyan

Bahrozyan said that the second edition promises to be highly competitive and fits well with Dubai’s pioneering efforts to embrace autonomous mobility technology at all levels, which in turn will support Dubai’s sustainable growth.

Who can participate

All local and global firms can make submissions under the ‘Leading Companies’ category provided that they have to be registered locally or in the country of origin, and engaged in the development or operation of autonomous vehicles designated for ground logistical services (cargo transport).

The ‘Local Academia’ category is open for all UAE-based universities, institutes and research centres that have research interests in autonomous technology and engaged in developing autonomous prototypes capable of transporting goods, be it ground or aerial transport.