Highlights
Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced new operating schedules for the Dubai Metro and other modes of public transportation in the emirate during the upcoming long weekend.
Public and private sector employees will get to enjoy a four-day break this weekend, with December 2 and 3 being non-working holidays. The UAE has lined up a host of activities to celebrate its 47th National Day.
To allow more time for residents and visitors to enjoy the celebrations outdoors, train stations across the city will observe late operating hours this coming Friday, November 30 until Monday, December 3, 2018.
All stations will be running from 10am to 1 am the next day on Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, stations along the Red Line will operate from 5am to 1am, while Green Line stations will be up and running from 5:30am to 1am.
On Monday, December 3, Red Line stations will open from 5am until midnight, while gates to the Green Line stations will open half an hour later, or operate from 5:30am until midnight.
The Dubai Tram will be operating until 1am during the same period.
All the Customer Happiness Centres, however, will be closed from November 30 to December 3 and reopen on Tuesday, December 4.
The smart customer service centre in umm Romool and RTA headquarters will be available round-the-clock during the holidays.