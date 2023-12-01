Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced free parking across Dubai on holidays marking the UAE's 52nd Union Day.

Except for the multi-level parking terminals, the public parking in Dubai will be free from Saturday, December 2 to Monday, December 4, RTA said on Thursday.

RTA said parking fees will be reactivated on Tuesday, December 5 2023.

Dubai Metro

From November 30 to December 12: The Red and Green Lines will operate as follows: Thursday - Sunday (November 30 –December 3) from 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day). Monday - Sunday (December 4 –December 10) from 5:00 am to 1:00 am (next day). Monday and Tuesday (December 11–12) from 5:00 am - 1:00 am (next day).

Dubai Tram

From (November 30 – December 12) Mondays to Saturdays from 6:00 am to 1:00 am the next day, and Sundays 9:00 am to 1:00 am (next day).

Service Providers Centres (Vehicle Testing)

Service Provider Centres will be closed during the said holiday starting from Saturday, December 2. Only the vehicles technical inspection services will resume on Monday, December 4, only in the following centres (Tasjeel Al Twar, AutoPro Satwa, AutoPro Al Mankhool, Tasjeel Al Awir, and Al Yalayis). Halls’ transactions will resume in all centres from Tuesday December 5.

Customer Happiness Centres

During the holiday, customer happiness centres will be closed. Smart Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, and RTA’s Head Office will operate as usual, around the clock.

Public Buses (Dubai Bus)

As of 1st December to 3rd December, (16) bus routes will be redirected on Sheikh Zayed Road (only towards Abu Dhabi), namely: 10, 15, 21, 7, 8, 83, 91, E101, 98E, 96, 95A, 95, 91A, X94, X92, E102 and there will be an expected delay in bus service on these routes during the redirection period from 06:30 am to 11:30 am, in addition to canceling some trips due to the impact of road diversions. The stops of the mentioned bus routes will be closed during the mentioned dates and period.

The services will be normal on all other routes as following: Mondays to Thursdays 4:30 am to 12:30 am (next day) Fridays 5:00 am to 12:30 am (next day) Saturdays to Sundays 6:00 am to 1:00 am (next day). The service timing of the metro link bus service will be synchronised with the metro operating times and trips.

Intercity Bus Routes

Bus Route (E100) was redirected to move from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to head for Abu Dhabi and Bus Route (E102) was redirected to move from Ibn Battuta Bus Station and head for Musaffah Community ONLY from 1st December to 4th December.

The services will be normal on all other routes as following: (E16) from Al Sabkha to Hatta, (E100) from Al Ghubaiba to Abu Dhabi, (E101) from Ibn Battuta to Abu Dhabi, (E102) from Ibn Battuta to Musaffah, (E201) from Al Ghubaiba to Al Ain, (E303) from Union Station to Jubail in Sharjah, (E306) from Al Ghubaiba to Jubail in Sharjah, (E307) from Deira City Centre to Jubail in Sharjah, (E307A) from Abu Hail to Jubail in Sharjah, (E315) from Etisalat Station to Muwaileh in Sharjah, (E400) from Union Station to Ajman, (E411) from Etisalat Station to Ajman and (E700) from Al Ittihad Station to Fujairah.

Marine Transport

Water Bus

Dubai Marina (BM1) Marina Mall - Marina Walk 12:00 pm - 11:05 pm, Marina Promenade - Marina Mall 3:55 pm - 10:00 pm, Marina Terrace - Marina Walk 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm and the full line 3:55 pm - 9:40 pm.

Water Taxi

Marina Mall - Bluewaters (BM3) from 4:15 pm - 11:25 pm. The service will be available on demand from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Customers need to book in advance.

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba - Dubai Water Canal (FR1) 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, Dubai Water Canal - Al Ghubaiba (FR1) 2:25 pm and 7:25 pm, Dubai Water Canal - Bluewaters (FR2) 1:50 pm and 6:50 pm Bluewaters - Marina Mall (FR2) 2:50 pm and 7:50 pm, Marina Mall - Bluewaters (FR2) 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, Bluewaters - Dubai Water Canal (FR2) 1:15 pm and 6:15 pm, tourist trips from Marina Mall (FR4) 11:30 am and 4:30 pm, Sharjah Aquarium - Al Ghubaiba (FR5) 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, Al Ghubaiba - Sharjah Aquarium (FR5) 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Abras