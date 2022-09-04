Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has notified motorists about anticipated delays on Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection in connection with the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.
According to official tweets, delays are expected to persist from Sunday, September 4, from 3pm to 11pm, coinciding with the events of the Asia Cup cricket tournament in Dubai Sports City.
The RTA also suggested motorists to use alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion.
"The public is advised to use Umm Suqeim Street to reach their destination/match location, while residents of Dubai Sports City can use Al Fay Road as an alternative route," RTA said in a tweet.
The RTA also urged the public to plan their journeys early.