Sharjah: The Sharjah Classic Cars Club is expanding its efforts and initiatives to promote the love and culture of vintage cars and bikes as wells as raising awareness about the hobby.

Last month, the Sharjah Executive Council issued a decree announcing the merger of the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum, including all its assets and properties, with the Sharjah Classic Cars Club.

Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zoud Dr Ali Ahmed Abu Al Zoud, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Old Car Club, said they have stepped up their activities and programmes after merging with the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum, in accordance with the vision and directives of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Dr Al Zoud underscored the importance of the move in unifying the efforts and infrastructure for patronising and caring for vintage cars, which constitute an important legacy that chronicles the development of many aspects of life in Sharjah.

He expressed confidence that the decision by the Government of Sharjah will reflect positively on developing the work, efforts and services of the Club and its various sports, cultural and social activities further bolstering Sharjah’s standing as a leading hub of vintage motorsports in the region.

The Club specialises in various types of vintage cars dating back to the early 1920s, in addition to a selection of rare classic motorcycles and bicycles Image Credit: Supplied

For vintage car lovers

Sheikh Sultan inaugurated the Sharjah Classic Cars Club on March 6, 2008, to serve as an umbrella organisation to support vintage car enthusiasts and lovers of motorsports as well as to overcome the technical and administrative challenges facing owners of classic cars. It has since played a key role in organising activities and events to support this passion for vintage cars.

Sharjah Classic Cars Club provides opportunity for fans and enthusiasts of vintage cars to exchange notes, experiences and expertise about this rare passion. It also offers a number of vital services and facilities to protect and restore the magic and lustre of classic cars on the roads of Sharjah and the UAE.

The Club specialises in various types of vintage cars dating back to the early 1920s, in addition to a selection of rare classic motorcycles and bicycles. The history of the oldest cars dates back to 1915.

'Fascinating evolution'