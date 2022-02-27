Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, inaugurated the second edition of the Sharjah Wheelers Festival, which is organised by Al Majaz Amphitheater of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed had a tour of the festival witnessing what the participants had to show, from classic and luxury cars to fast cars and motorcycles, while discussing details of the vehicles with the participants.
The two-day festival, which concluded on Sunday, included more than 800 cars and motorcycles, attracting car and motorcycle enthusiasts from all around.
The festival organised several competitions to select the best participants in each of 26 categories. There were also a number of prizes for bikers in various motorcycle categories.
Smart police cars
Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was also briefed on the latest Sharjah Police vehicles, including the mobile media centre, which can provide coverage during major accidents and crises.
Also on display was the force’s escort vehicle for protecting VIPs, as well as an armoured Spartan vehicle used for riot control, combat operations and raids.
Meanwhile the smart patrol showed how five cameras installed on the vehicle that are controlled by the driver can detect wanted persons and vehicles with expired registration. It also features night vision and thermal vision, and the patrol even has a drone that can be controlled remotely by the driver. The rear window glass of the patrol can become a screen to alert drivers of a traffic accident in front of them so they can slow down or change lane.
Sharjah Police also displayed an electric bike used to secure events and equipped with cameras and a tablet device linked to a traffic and criminal monitoring system. The bike can work for more than eight hours without charging.