A prototype of the 5.1 tonne ‘Magnum MK1’ concept vehicle, with drones for surveillance, is on display at the Gitex Global tech show, which kicked off in Dubai on Monday.

According to a police officer at the pavilion, the hi-tech electric vehicle has been specifically designed for patrol, surveillance, and secure transport of detainees. It supports a crew of three police officers and a prisoner and is equipped with a single prisoner cell. The armoured patrol has a 1.5 tonne payload capacity and can tolerate fire from up to 7.62mm ammunition. It can reach a speed of up to 150km/h and hit 100km/h in 5.4 seconds.

“This is an autonomous electric vehicle. It has a hybrid engine supported with petrol,” the officer said.

It also has an integrated audio, visual, and vital sign monitoring system, off-road autonomous navigation capabilities, and integrated radio and cellular communications for drones and other devices.

“The patrol is based on our operational needs, including patrolling, emergency calls, disasters, etc.”

The vehicle features a “drone box” with drones for surveillance, a dedicated workspace with a table and panoramic screen for ground control missions, 360-degree camera coverage, infrared cameras and lighting, and real-time monitoring of the situation, and GPS and anti-jamming modules for tracking and geo-fencing.

There is plenty of trunk space for gadgets Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

“This will be a ‘Made in Abu Dhabi’ vehicle and is planned to be on the road by 2028,” the officer noted.

The patrol vehicle leverages state-of-the-art AI models like generative and computer vision to process voice. It supports covert missions, in-vehicular and cloud computing, and storage of voice, data, and video streams.

The futuristic interior of the prototype Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News