Dubai: All public parking areas in Dubai, except for multilevel parking terminals, will be free of charge on Thursday, October 29, during the holiday in observance of the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Wednesday.
The RTA also announced the service timings on Thursday for Dubai Metro, Tram, public buses, marine transport, and service provider centres. Dubai Metro’s Red Line will operate from 5am to 1am (the following day) while Green Line will operate from 5.30am to 1am (the next day).
Dubai Tram will operate from 6am to 1am. Service timings for public buses will be: Main Stations (including Gold Souq Station) will operate from 4.25am to 12:29am (past midnight). Al-Ghubaiba Station from 4.14am to 12:58am (past midnight). Sub-stations (including Satwa Station) will start from 4.45am to 11:00pm except for Route C01 which will be operating around-the-clock from Satwa. Al-Qusais Station from 4.31am to 12:08am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station from 05:05am to 11:35pm, and Jebel Ali Station from 4.58am to 11.30pm.