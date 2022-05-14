Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality on Saturday announced that public parking in the city of Sharjah will be free from today, Saturday, until Monday, May 16.
This decision excludes some parking zones that are subject to fees throughout the week, including Fridays and official holidays. The seven-day paid parking zones can be identified by the blue guiding panels installed below the parking signs.
The move coincides with the three-day suspension of work in the public and private sectors in mourning for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday.
The paid parking system will resume in Sharjah city on Tuesday, May 17.