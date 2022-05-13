Dubai: Schools, universities, early childhood centres and training institutes in Dubai will be closed on Monday, May 16, and reopen on Tuesday, May 17, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) tweeted on Friday.
UAE Ministries, departments, federal and local institutions and private sector institutions will remain closed for three days (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) in mourning of the late UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Friday at the age of 73.