Emirates will fly to five cities from July 12-26 Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates announced they would be operating special repatriation flights to five Indian cities between July 12-26 to help Indians stranded in UAE with getting home.

The flights will be operated to Bengaluru, Delhi and Kochi, each twice daily, Mumbai three times daily and Thiruvananthapuram once a day between July 12-26.

Flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai are subject to state government approval.

Flights can be booked on emirates.com, through travel agents, Emirates’ sales offices and the contact centre. Passengers must meet all the entry requirements of the destination to be allowed to board the flights.

Flights from Dubai to India

Only Indian citizens stranded in the UAE will be allowed to fly from Dubai to the five Indian destinations.

Flights from India to Dubai

These flights will be available for UAE nationals and residents with prior entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDFRA) for residents of Dubai and ICA approval for residents of other emirates of the UAE.

All passengers travelling from airports in India to Dubai are also required to carry a negative Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) certificate issued by a laboratory authorised by the government of India to be accepted on the flight. Certificates must be issued no more than 96 hours before departure.

More information for returning UAE residents can be found at https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/help/flying-to-and-from-dubai/

Air Arabia

Air Arabia will also be operating special scheduled flights from Sharjah to India. These special flights are dedicated to carrying Indian passengers residing in the UAE back home.

They will fly from Sharjah to; Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mumbai and Trivandrum.

Bookings can be done through the Air Arabia website, contact centre or partner travel agents. Passengers holding a credit voucher can utilise their credit as a payment towards the new booking by calling the contact center on 06-5580000.

Flights are reserved for Indian nationals only.

Passengers must arrive at the airport four hours prior to departure.