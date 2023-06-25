Dubai Metro
Dubai Metro will run until 1am during Eid holidays

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced revised Metro timings for Eid Al Adha holidays.

The announcement was made by the authority on Twitter stating that the operating hours of the Dubai Metro will be extended until 1 am starting Friday, June 23 until Sunday, July 2, 2023, coinciding with the Eid Al Adha holiday.

In a statement, the RTA stated that the changes were intended to ensure an easy commute to one's destination during Eid Al Adha holidays

Eid Al Adha in UAE